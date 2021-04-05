Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $4,532.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00672073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028685 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

