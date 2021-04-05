Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $267.70 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $267.70 million and $1.53 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00677253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00071195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028520 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

