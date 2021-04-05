Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,323,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.88. 484,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,484. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

