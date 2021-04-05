Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 336,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of EPC opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

