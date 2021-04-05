Education Ecosystem Price Reaches $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $124,037.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

