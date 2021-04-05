Egretia Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Egretia token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $20.42 million and $8.09 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Egretia has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00679358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

