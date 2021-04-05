Egretia Reaches Market Cap of $21.95 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $21.95 million and $14.17 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00674687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00073809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028730 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.