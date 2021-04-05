Einsteinium Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $105.30 million and $13.06 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.63 or 0.00365803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002320 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,454,026 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.