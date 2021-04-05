Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 278.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 374.9% higher against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $98.36 million and approximately $77,733.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00074910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00295247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00099832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.00779793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Token Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 tokens. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.