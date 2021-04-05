Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.