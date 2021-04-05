Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Electroneum has a market cap of $568.73 million and $4.08 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,852,082,995 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.