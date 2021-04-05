Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Hits $579.82 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $579.82 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,852,272,834 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.