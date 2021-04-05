Electrum Dark (ELD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $333.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 50.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $9,323.69 and $333.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00140043 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

