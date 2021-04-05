Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 3,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 20,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Elemental Royalties from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Elemental Royalties in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14.

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

