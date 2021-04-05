Ellaism 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,566.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Ellaism has a market cap of $363,711.80 and approximately $2,566.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 61.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.59 or 0.03571428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025814 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 207% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,517,416 coins and its circulating supply is 43,466,085 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.