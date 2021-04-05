Elrond 24-Hour Volume Tops $132.13 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $132.13 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $168.63 or 0.00285285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026567 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.63 or 0.03315337 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,485,342 coins and its circulating supply is 17,256,326 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.