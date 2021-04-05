Elrond ERD One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00074037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00296993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00743476 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 110.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

