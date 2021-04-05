ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Trading Up 100% This Week

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $159,713.41 and $11,036.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00054061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00674872 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00074714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028773 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

