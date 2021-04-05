ELYSIA (EL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.56 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 273.7% against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $133.97 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.22 or 0.00685166 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029153 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,044,920 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars.

