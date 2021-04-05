Emerald Crypto Price Up 290.6% Over Last 7 Days (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 265.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $776,034.11 and approximately $11.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 290.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 149.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.