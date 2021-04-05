Emercoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,291.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $38,291.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,242,352 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

