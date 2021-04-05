Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s share price rose 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

About Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.