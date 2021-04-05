Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $380.82 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

