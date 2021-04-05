Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.60.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.66. 224,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,239. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$21.68 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
