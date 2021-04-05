Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.66. 224,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,239. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$21.68 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 3.0199997 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

