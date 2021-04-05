Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Hits $11.31 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market cap of $11.31 million and $434,521.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enecuum has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,579,319 coins and its circulating supply is 167,329,311 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

