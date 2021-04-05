EnerCare (TSE:ECI) Stock Price Down 0%

EnerCare Inc. (TSE:ECI)’s stock price was down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$28.99 and last traded at C$28.99. Approximately 373,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 411,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.99.

EnerCare Company Profile (TSE:ECI)

Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.