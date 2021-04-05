Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Hits $151.88 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Energi has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00006564 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $151.88 million and $5.57 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00056399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00277438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,254,043 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

