Energi (NRG) Price Hits $3.80 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $149.14 million and $5.41 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00006478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00054836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00284468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027762 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,241,639 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

