Energo Hits One Day Volume of $4,726.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Energo has a total market cap of $363,819.37 and $4,726.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded 73.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.54 or 0.00675910 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028880 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

