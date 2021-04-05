Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.24. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 163,825 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on UUUU. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company has a market cap of $870.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,767 shares of company stock valued at $184,591 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,190,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

