Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENGIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ENGIY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $14.36. 113,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,971. Engie has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

