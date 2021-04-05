Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.82 and last traded at $154.50. Approximately 36,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,986,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.29. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total value of $3,697,518.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,796,063.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,450 shares of company stock worth $27,923,937. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

