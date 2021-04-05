Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $99.64 on Monday. Entergy has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Entergy by 5,432.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

