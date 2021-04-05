Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.88

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 1947102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

A number of research firms have commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get Envista alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,317 shares of company stock worth $6,940,422. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $3,032,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $13,343,000.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.