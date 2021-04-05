Enzyme Finance Market Cap Tops $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00053423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00682337 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028922 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

