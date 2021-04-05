ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of ePlus worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $99.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

