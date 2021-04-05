Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.50

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$126.00, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$126.04.

EQB has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,419,785.20. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at C$146,224. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

