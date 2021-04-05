Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,332,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,278 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Equitrans Midstream worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

