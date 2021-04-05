Eric Ostertag Sells 57,181 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $546,078.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00.

Shares of PSTX traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSTX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

