Eric Ostertag Sells 57,819 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $546,078.55.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00.

PSTX traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 303,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

