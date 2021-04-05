Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 35241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

