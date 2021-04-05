ESBC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $78,892.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $740,873.17 and $78,892.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,062,720 coins and its circulating supply is 26,783,386 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

