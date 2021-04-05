ESBC (ESBC) Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, ESBC has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $740,873.17 and $78,892.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,062,720 coins and its circulating supply is 26,783,386 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

