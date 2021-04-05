Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $275.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $276.49 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $294.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.33 and its 200 day moving average is $241.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

