Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $66.10

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.10, but opened at $64.72. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 964 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,657.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $800,069.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

