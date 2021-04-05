Eterbase Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.26 or 0.00675562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028201 BTC.

XBASE is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

