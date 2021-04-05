Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.78% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

ETH opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.40 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.