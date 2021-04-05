Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36,310.80

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $36,310.80 and $121,566.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00053423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00682337 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028922 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

