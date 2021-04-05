Ether Kingdoms Token Market Cap Reaches $36,438.74 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $36,438.74 and approximately $107,897.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00670597 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.