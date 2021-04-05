Ethereum Classic Price Up 36.9% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.94 or 0.00028729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $2.09 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,130.83 or 0.03613765 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

